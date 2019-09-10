After dropping their third straight match to Tennessee on Friday, the RedHawks (3-3) were able to rebound Saturday morning with a clean sweep of Indiana State.

Friday’s match began with a stumble, as the RedHawks found themselves down early in the first set. After battling back to take the lead, a 9-1 Tennessee run quickly put Miami in the backseat, allowing the Volunteers to cruise to a 25-20 victory.

The win in the first set seemed to unleash a hungry Tennessee team, and the second set was all Volunteers. The winless team led the whole set, handing Miami a 25-15 loss.

The third and final set would echo much of the second, including an identical outcome. Miami would only lead once throughout the whole set, as Tennessee buried the ’Hawks, 25-15, taking the match, 3-0.

Miami saw noteworthy performances from junior right side hitter Sarah Wojick who had eight kills. Junior setter Morgan Seaman had 14 assists, and freshman outside hitter Allyson Severance tallied seven kills.

Tennessee senior outside hitter Tessa Grubbs earned 13 kills, while freshman setter Kailey Kebble and senior setter Sedona Hansen had 15 assists apiece.

The weekend would wrap up on a high note with Miami taking out frustrations on Indiana State on Saturday morning.

The Sycamores struck first, but an Indiana State service error and an ace by Miami senior libero Lindsay Dauch put the RedHawks out in front, and they never looked back. Taking seven of the last 10 points cemented a 25-18 first-set victory for Miami.

The second set offered a more competitive experience for spectators, as it included five ties and three lead changes. Sophomore outside hitter Sophie Riemersma took charge in the set, totaling seven kills, including the game winner. The final would see the RedHawks on top, 25-19.

On the brink of sweeping the Sycamores, the ’Hawks looked determined to finish strong in the third set. Riemersma formed a dynamic duo with fellow sophomore outside hitter Gaby Harper, as the two teammates combined for nine kills in the set. Though the set was tied at 22-22, Miami would emerge as victor. The set would end with a 25-23 final score, and the RedHawks would break out the brooms, taking the match, 3-0.

Riemersma finished the day with 13 kills, while Harper and senior middle hitter Margaret Payne combined for 16 kills. Seaman excelled at setting up teammates with 15 assists, and junior libero Abigail Huser added 10 digs to ground Miami’s defense.

Indiana State’s freshman setter Chloe Mason finished with 15 assists, and sophomore middle blocker Madeline Williams led her team with seven kills.

Miami continues its stretch away from home in Rochester, Michigan, to take on the Tar Heels on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 P.M.

