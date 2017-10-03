In their first split-squad effort, Miami raced at both the Sam Bell Invitational at Indiana University and the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championship at Cedarville University.

Only five male runners represented the Red and White in Cedarville on Friday, but four of the five runners ran their fastest times of the season in the eight-kilometer distance.

Senior Matt Bromley had a major breakthrough, running a personal best by over 25 seconds. Bromley’s time of 25 minutes and five seconds was the second fastest in the open division, and the 15th fastest time in the state.

Bromley said the personal best was due to another year of training from the same coach.

“Everyone is able to develop much more with this consistent training,” he said. “The team is very tightly packed and makes it easier to train because we are all close together and can push each other.”

Junior James Ngandu from Tiffin University defended his victory from last year, annihilating the field by over 35 seconds.

The University of Dayton took home the team championship by placing its five scoring runners in the top ten with a gap under 25 seconds.

In the six-kilometer race, the women’s team finished 16th out of 40 teams with 552 team points. Senior Alex Cameron led the ‘Hawks, placing 80th with a new personal best time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds. Sophomore Regan Smith finished soon behind in 23 minutes and 24 seconds, also a personal best.

Sophomore Sarah Berger of Walsh University — two-time runner-up in the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships 1500 meters — distanced herself from sophomore Chloe Flora from the University of Dayton to win the race.

Flora and the Dayton Flyers flew far ahead of the competition needing only 26 points, nearly 60 points ahead of second-place Ohio University.

On Saturday, both Miami men and women’s teams placed fifth overall out of nine teams at the Sam Bell Invitational.

A strong duo from senior Maria Scavuzzo and sophomore Carly Davis finished in the top-20 overall, both running season bests. Junior Taylor Broermann was a pleasant surprise, placing fourth on the team by running a personal best by over 40 seconds.

“As a whole team, we’ve been working hard in practice and working on our pack running and that’s a huge help in terms of racing,” Davis said.

After running a personal best by 25 seconds, she now holds the eighth fastest time this year in Ohio.

In this young season, the women’s team already has eight runners under 23 minutes in the six-kilometer distance — one more than last year’s total.

Indiana University’s Redshirt junior and cross country all-American Katherine Receveur won the race in 20 minutes and 14 seconds. However, the University of Michigan was the better team, winning by 10 points and using a 39-second gap as compared to the Hoosiers’ 74-second gap.

Sophomore David Coffey led the RedHawks by placing 18th overall, finishing in 25 minutes and ten seconds with senior Jake Brumfield soon behind at 25 minutes and 27 seconds. Both Coffey and Brumfield ran personal best times.

It was a tremendous battle to win the race between sophomore Gilbert Boit of Tennessee Tech, junior Wyatt McGuire from the University of Nebraska and junior Ben Veatch of Indiana University. Boit bested Mcguire and Veatch by one second in a time of 24 minutes and 39 seconds.

Yet, Veatch and the Hoosiers won at home with an impressive 31-second gap, beating Columbia University by 32 points.

The ‘Hawks will race again on Friday October 13 for the Jenna Strong Invitational at Wilmington College and in Louisville for NCAA Pre-Nationals on Saturday October 14.

