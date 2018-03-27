On March 15, the RedHawks’ remarkable season came to an end with a 69-56 loss against Duquesne University in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. Miami finished the year 21-11 in front of a home crowd at Millett Hall, and kept up with the Dukes for three quarters before slipping behind in the fourth.

“Overall, thrilled for the first season,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “This one’s going to hurt for a little bit, but I’m proud of our seniors — the four who stuck together and bought into what we were doing.”

Junior guard Chassidy Omogrosso led the way for Duquesne, scoring 31 points and nabbing three steals, showing why she earned First Team All-Conference honors in the Atlantic-10 this season.

In the loss, sophomore forward Savannah Kluesner posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The ‘Hawks exceeded expectations this year, as they broke the 20-win mark and reached postseason play for the first time since 2011-12. Head coach Megan Duffy and an entirely new coaching staff led the 10-win turnaround, the highest of any first-year coach in the country.

The RedHawks lose four seniors in forwards Kayla Brown, Molly McDonagh and Megan Galloway, as well as guard Jazz Smith.

Brown started every game for the RedHawks, and was one of their opponents’ most difficult matchups, given her height and versatility. She averaged 7.4 points per game and had the second-highest assist total.

McDonagh was the team’s vocal leader — she was often heard talking with her teammates on the court, and encouraging them when she was on the bench. She was one of the team’s strongest defenders, and made countless hustle plays throughout the season. McDonagh led the team with 66 offensive boards on the year.

Galloway gave the Red and White invaluable stability in the paint, especially on the offensive end. She was efficient, shooting a team-high 58 percent from the field.

Smith was unable to play for the entirety of the season due to injury, but was a valuable senior leader this year.

The ‘Hawks will be returning four of their five starters for next season, including two All-MAC honored players, sophomore guard Lauren Dickerson and junior forward Kendall McCoy.

