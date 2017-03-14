Ingredients:
3 cups of sugar
1 cup of vegetable oil
4 eggs
3 cups of all purpose flour
1 tsp of cinnamon
½ tsp of salt
1 tsp of nutmeg
2 tsp of baking soda
1 tblsp of baking powder
2/3 cup of water
2 cups of mashed pumpkin
(15oz can)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix sugar and oil then beat eggs in one at a time.
Sift all dry ingredients together.
Add these alternately to sugar/oil/eggs with water.
Add mashed pumpkin.
Stir well.
For 2 5×9 pans bake for 50 minutes approximately.
I remember crossing the finish line of my first fifth grade cross country race and breathing heavily as the world dizzyingly spun out of control. My vision blurred as the multi-colored flags that lined “the chute,” each runner crossed to finish the race, swirled together in my mind.
I ended up sitting cross-legged on the grass, and my mom came over to me to offer some water and the promise of pumpkin bread when I got home. I remember looking up at her and smiling, the only news that was worth sharing in comparison to my abysmal mile time.
For some reason I always associate my mom’s pumpkin bread with this day. The homemade bread has always reminded me of my family: whether it was fighting over the last piece with my sisters when we came home from school, or being able to taste a little piece of home when my mom sent me a loaf during my first semester after a particularly brutal round of exams and papers right before my birthday.
This past weekend I got the opportunity to test out my, albeit never before seen, baking skills during our weekly Sunday Night Dinners, hosted by future B&B owner and TMS’ very own, managing editor Emily Williams. Our dinners are normally comprised of a hodgepodge of TMS staffers and Emily’s housemates and friends in PSE who all come together to enjoy home cooked meals provided by our fearless leader.
This weekend we took a new approach and actually tried to contribute to dinner rather than tear through food cooked outside of a dining hall.
Despite the unconventional seasonal timing, my pumpkin bread baking in March was well-received. I thankfully was assisted by my friend and PSEr, Brian McDonald, and we proved to be a formidable duo in our corner of the kitchen. I cracked eggs and measured out mashed pumpkin in ½ cup segments while Brian perfected his stirring skills before pouring out the batter.
Our end result was very successful, not only had we avoided starting a fire in Emily’s kitchen, but I was happy I could share a piece of my Doyle family tradition with some of my best friends in our home away from home.