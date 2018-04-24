Miami field hockey head coach Inako Puzo will lead the RedHawks for five more years, as Puzo was signed to a five-year contract extension last week.

“I want to thank President Crawford, David Sayler, Jude Killy and Jennie Gilbert, not only for supporting me personally and giving me the opportunity to lead the Miami Field Hockey team, but also for their unconditional support to the program and our student-athletes,” Puzo said in a news release from the athletic department.

Puzo has been at the helm of Miami field hockey for the past seven seasons and is at an even .500 overall record (62-62). Though in Mid-American Conference play, Puzo has coached his teams to an impressive 29-12 record.

This past year, he coached the RedHawks to a 12-9 overall record, and an 8-0 MAC finish to win the MAC. The RedHawks went on to win the MAC tournament championship. After beating Stanford in the first-round of the NCAA tournament, the ’Hawks ultimately lost to No. 2 Duke.

“I feel that I still have a lot to give to Miami and have a lot energy to do so,” Puzo said in the release.

The RedHawks lost five seniors after this year’s campaign, though standout juniors forward Paula Portugal and goalkeeper Maddie Passarella will return next season. Portugal logged 52 points, and Passarella had 37 goals against in 21 games.

Puzo will likely stand on the sidelines with assistant coaches Chip Rogers and Rayell Heistand next season.

“It was a very easy decision,” Puzo said in the release. “I want to stay and continue to help this program to excel in the MAC and at the national level. The administration showed me their interest for me to stay and I did not hesitate for a second.”

The Miami field hockey team’s 2018-19 schedule is yet to be announced.

Comments