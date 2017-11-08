The Butler County Board of Elections called the contentious Oxford city council race at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The winning candidates were the four endorsed by the Butler County Progressive PAC:

David Prytherch, an urban planning professor at Miami, won 20.24 percent of the vote.

Edna Southard, former professor at Miami and incumbent councilor, won 17.46 percent of the vote.

Chantel Raghu, an activist and veterinarian, won 15.82 percent of the vote.

Mike Smith, incumbent vice mayor, won 15.80 percent of the vote.

The published election results did not include provisional ballots, which will be counted in the coming days. However, it is unlikely that the provisional ballots will alter the outcome of the election.

Keep an eye on miamistudent.net for continuing coverage of the freshly-elected Oxford city council.

