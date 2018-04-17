Canines puppers, doggos, woofers, pups. Man’s best friend. The most precious thing on the planet. My reason for getting up in the morning.

Dogs.

They’re the most amazing and loving things on the face of the earth, and they deserve better than being owned by college students.

We all think we’re capable of raising a puppy. They’re cute and happy —what could be so hard about it?

Well, let me tell you.

Not only are you going to have to train this dog (house break, leash and commands), but you will have to feed, walk, play with, socialize and pay for this beautiful creature.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t even have enough money to get the fancy Cup O’Noodles at Kroger.

So, not only do we not have the money to pay for food, equipment and vet appointments that are absolutely critical to a pup’s health, we also don’t have the time.

There are classes, obviously — between 15 and 18 hours a week for most people, I assume.

Now, let’s add clubs. I’m pretty much only involved in two organizations, and I’m up to about five hours a week. Then, if you’re like me and poor, you probably have a job. So, I’m going to say you work the minimum and are at 10 hours a week.

Assume you actually sleep the recommended amount. Add eight hours a day. Fifty-six a week. And, yeah, I know this is a generous amount for most people (the insomnia is real).

Homework, two hours a day? Roughly, we’re at 103 hours of used time a week. There are 168 hours in a week. You now have 65 hours, a week (under three days) to devote to that dog. I didn’t even factor in time for going out, applying for jobs, internships, relaxation time or practice.

It’s not enough time. Not for a puppy.

There’s also not enough space. Most of us live in small apartments or houses with a bunch of other people, a lot of which don’t even allow dogs.

Most of the behavioral issues that land dogs in shelters are due to a lack of exercise and lack of attention. Having a pup in a house while you go to class is not going to benefit this dog.

I know what you’re thinking: Kelly, I have roommates! They can help!

But can they?

At the end of the day, this is your dog. You have to take responsibility. You have to pay for it. You have to look after it.

Most of us want a dog someday, somewhere. I bet you have a name and breed picked out.

We remember our dogs from when we were kids. Our best friends, running around the yard with us and kissing us with sandpaper tongues. We want that back.

We should wait a little while longer. Enjoy our time in school and not tie ourselves down with the obligations of taking care of this little ball of sunshine. My mom has always said that getting a puppy is like having a kid. It takes all your time and money.

To those of you who successfully have a dog on campus, I’m seriously impressed. Thank you for gracing the rest of the student body with the divine gift that is the sight of your dog on campus or Uptown. It makes my day.

To those who want a dog, please give it a minute, or at least a lot of thought. Do you have the time to give that puppy the life it deserves? Do you want that responsibility?

Get involved with Paws 4 a Cause if you need a dog fix. Maybe it will be a stepping stone to owning your own dog one day.

