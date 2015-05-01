At today’s Board of Trustees meeting, Miami President David Hodge announced his plans to retire on June 30, 2016, after he completes his 10th year at the school.

“Valerie and I feel honored to have been able to serve alongside the most committed and talented faculty and staff imaginable,” he said in a university press release. “We have enjoyed the energy of our students and the affection and loyalty of our alumni.”

Miami’s Board of Trustees will conduct a national search for Hodge’s replacement.

“Throughout his time as president, President Hodge has displayed exceptional dedication and vision, and a passion for working with Miami faculty and staff,” said Board of Trustees Chair David Budig. “Together, they have continued to build a vibrant learning and discovery environment that shapes what I believe is the best undergraduate experience in the nation.”

Hodge’s retirement will conclude a 42-year career in higher education. But, for now, he said he still has his eye on finishing strong at Miami.

“We are especially looking forward to next year, as we make further progress in achieving the goals of the Miami 2020 plan,” he said.

Hodge was hired July 1, 2006 and is Miami’s 21st president.

His 10 years leading the university exceeds the average seven-year tenure for college presidents, according to a study by the American Council on Education.

Associated Student Government President Cole Tyman said the reason for Hodge’s longevity is his success and leadership.

“Miami is at one of its most successful points in history,” Tyman said. “He is certainly at the helm of that, and has worked extremely hard throughout his tenure as president to make Miami one of the best undergraduate universities in the country.”

