“Beerbongs and Bentleys” follows Post’s debut album “Stoney,” which was released in 2016. This new album has already been certified platinum by the RIAA, within four days of being released. Many artists take pride in their album receiving platinum after months or even years, but Post didn’t even need a week. Credited to the many collaborations on this album, it was bound to do well.

Critics have scrutinized Post for being a white male in a traditionally black genre of music. With this new album, more scrutiny has erupted for Post. Earlier in his career, he had been asked questions about organizations like Black Lives Matter where he seemingly answered the questions ineffectively, further hurting his reputation

In this new album Post shows no game plan. He just sings about who he is: young, rich and sad. The undertones of heartbreak run throughout many of the songs. In “Rich and Sad,” Post says “I keep wishing that the money made you stay,” realizing that life is not all about fame and fortune. Post is talking about a failed relationship where he tried to “buy love,” but then realizes that using wealth to gain affection is not a healthy way to live.

The entire album centers around themes of lies, heartbreak and money. He says in “Over Now” that he will replace a lover with “A Bentley… and a fucking hundred thousand.” “Over Now” has a chorus where he states “I don’t give a fuck if you don’t like it,” further demonstrating that Post no longer cares what others say about his credibility in the genre. Singing “Please just leave me alone” in “Zack and Codeine,” Post is saying that he does not want to be bothered by these critics and “haters” anymore. Post addresses his critics directly in many of his songs, stating that they can critique all they want, and he will continue on and keep making millions.

While these criticisms have some merit, “Beerbongs and Bentleys” is highly infectious. He has captured the minds of many white young adults. His 18-track album features many A-list guest stars, like Swae Lee in “Spoil My Night,” Nicki Minaj in “Ball For Me,” G-Eazy and YG in “Same Bitches,” 21 Savage in “Rockstar” and Ty Dolla $ign in “Psycho.” An album full of collaborations, it was destined for the top of the charts before it was released. Post continually talks about who he is throughout the album, singing “Multi-millionaire by the time I’m 23” in “Zack And Codeine.” Post says “Every time we make up, the truth is fading” in his song “Stay.” He is addressing his many failed relationships that resulted in lies being told to try and save a fading connection.

Although Post only seems to know how to sing about his life, he has learned how to sculpt his songs with proper phrasings and memorable choruses. He has been called a “pop savant” because of how infectious his songs are; from the beat to the vocals, he is earning that title.

