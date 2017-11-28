Here’s what the Miami Student editors listened to, watched and read over Thanksgiving break.

Podcast: “You Must Remember This”

This podcast (and “Reputation,” admittedly) got me through the four-hour drive to Cleveland. The last six episodes have focused on Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff, but there are over 100 more that unapologetically delve into the private lives and scandals — but mostly scandals — of other old Hollywood heavyweights. (Kirby)

Book: “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir” by Jenny Lawson

I used to think I was a funny writer — then I read the first page of Jenny Lawson’s memoir. Lawson, who, in her first uproarious memoir, traces her chaotic upbringing in rural Texas, her improbable marriage to long-suffering husband Victor and her fun-filled early years of motherhood, is one of the most hilarious writers I’ve ever read — and I’ve read multiple books by Dave Barry. Every other sentence had me in stitches, and the stories Lawson told were often so outrageous they were hard to believe. If you’ve ever wondered why Neil Patrick Harris would make a perfect serial killer, then this is the book for you. (Devon)

Album: “Harmony of Difference” by Kamasi Washington

Even if you don’t recognize this Los Angeles-bred musician’s name, it’s likely you’ve heard him play. The 35-year-old alto saxophonist was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly.” As writer Adam Shatz wrote in his Jan. 2016 feature for The New York Times Magazine, Washington is a veritable jazz celebrity, “that rarest of musical species.” Though shorter than his three part, self-describing 2015 album “Epic,” this release is no less impressive with its sweeping, emotive suites with titles like “Knowledge,” “Desire” and “Truth.”

Musical: “Mean Girls, the Musical”

“Mean Girls” is a pretty good movie, but the musical takes it to the next level. The whole production is very economical — making do with a small cast and relatively few set pieces. It’s funny, it’s catchy and it’s written by Tina Fey. What could be wrong with that?

Also, very pretty girl who played Cady: If you want to run away with me and start new lives together, I’ve heard news reporters make a lot of money. (Jake)

