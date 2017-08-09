Miami’s Pi Beta Phi chapter has been shut down, according to a press release Monday from the organization. Known as “Pi Phi” to Miami students, the Miami chapter was “plagued with violations and a lack of commitment from chapter members,” according to Pi Beta Phi nationals.

“It is unfortunate that over these years of intense support, Ohio Zeta [Miami University] members continued to prioritize the social aspect of fraternity and sorority life over the core values of Pi Beta Phi,” the release stated.

Miami’s chapter was founded in 1945 and initiated over 2,000 women over the past seven decades. Though a Greek organization for women, the organization is referred to as a fraternity since it was established before the term “sorority” was used.

“We hold all of our chapters to the same values and expectations, and we will not tolerate or sustain chapters that do not meet expectations,” said national Pi Beta Phi President Paula Shepherd in a press release from the organization. “We understand Miami University and its students are working to affect change on campus and improve the fraternity and sorority experience for students. However, the Pi Beta Phi chapter has not been able to sustain change and deliver the premier membership experience Pi Phi promises. It is never easy to close a chapter, especially one that has been on Pi Phi’s chapter roll call for more than 70 years.”

The closure is effective immediately.

