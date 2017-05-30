IMGP1266
The RedZone (photo by Blake Burrell)
The RedZone (photo by Blake Burrell)
Corridor lounge on the first floor (photo by Joseph Gurnig)
Spring Street entrance (photo by Joseph Gurnig)
A lounge area on the second floor (photo by Joseph Gurnig)
ASC's new Joslin Senate Chamber (photo by Joseph Gurnig)
Brick & Ivy, a bookstore inside Armstrong's East Wing (photo by Joseph Gurnig)
Cafe Lux (photo by Joseph Gurnig)
Cafe Lux's interior (photo by Joseph Gurnig)
A view from ASC East's footbridge towards Wilkes Theatre
Eastern entrance to the addition, formerly Culler Hall

Following an open house last Thursday, Miami University unveiled Armstrong Student Center’s new East Wing. The addition includes a sports-themed restaurant called The Red Zone and The Joslin Student Senate Chamber, a sleek new forum for Miami’s Associated Student Government.

The lower levels of the East Wing will host new offices for Career Services in addition to a bookstore titled Brick & Ivy and a cafe themed after Miami’s Luxembourg program. Armstrong’s main building will also undergo a shakeup with Miami’s Women’s Center and LGBT services moving into a new shared office above Pulley Diner in July. The addition’s doors are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but will eventually run 24 hours a day. There is a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for September 15.

Photos courtesy of Joseph Gurnig and Blake Burrell

