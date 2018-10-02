Miami University’s student conduct process and Title IX Protocol will now give the accused student or their agent an opportunity to personally cross-examine the accuser, rather than channeling questions through the chair of the hearing, according to a recent email sent to the student body by Dean of Students Kimberly Moore.

“When the credibility of one or more of the parties is at issue and suspension or dismissal is a possible sanction, students will be given the opportunity to ask questions directly of one another following questioning by the hearing officer or panel,” Moore wrote.

This change is in compliance with a recent Sixth Circuit federal court of appeals decision which applies to public universities in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee.

At press time, representatives from Miami’s Title IX offices could not be reached for comment.

