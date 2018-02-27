The circus is coming to town.

The Performing Arts Series will continue its tradition of bringing unique talent to Miami this Tuesday by welcoming Cirque Éloize to campus. The troupe of performers is reinventing the idea of the circus and will perform its newest show titled “Saloon: The Wild West Comes Alive.”

Founded in 1993 in Montreal, Cirque Éloize defies the traditions of the circus. Combining live music, dance, comedy and theatre with typical aspects of the circus such as acrobatics and juggling, Cirque Éloize creates a one-of-a-kind experience.

Tuesday evening’s performance tells a thrilling love story set in America’s wild west. The show features live covers of familiar hits from artists including Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline, as well as stunning acrobatics. The circus performers describe their show as a “music-packed theatrical thrill-ride.”

Performing Arts Series director Patti Liberatore saw Cirque Éloize for the first time last year while attending a conference in New York. She had been aware of them for a long time, but seeing them was an eye-opening experience for her.

“In my field the lens is always very critical when viewing a performance, but this show took my breath away,” Liberatore said.

As soon as the show was over, Liberatore told the group’s agent that she wanted to book them for a performance.

The process of bringing the circus to Miami had unique challenges due to the size of the production. Many factors had to be considered, such as whether the show would fit anywhere on campus. Despite initial worries, Liberatore and her team found a way to make it work.

Cirque Éloize has taken “Saloon” all over the United States and Canada. Its unique blend of the performing arts captivates audiences with what The Performing Arts Series has described as “Cirque du Soleil’s hipper, sexier cousin.”

“The recognizable music played live on stage and the integration of the different performing aspects really adds a whole other level of entertainment and polish to the event,” Liberatore said. “It’s rare for us to get theatrical events like this that have live music performing.”

Dinner from Miami University Dining Services will be available with the purchase of prix fixe tickets. These will provide an appetizer, main dish and dessert before the show. The menu can be seen on Miami’s box office website and offers dishes such as grilled salmon or steak for an entrée and a s’mores pie for dessert. Prix fixe ticket holders will also be given a souvenir to take home.

Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude prior to the start of the performance. Concessions will also be available for all ticket-holders and will include items such as pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs. The concessions will also open at 5:30 p.m. and seating will be available in the concourse.

“Saloon” will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening in Millett Hall and will conclude by 8:30 p.m.. Tickets are available through Miami University’s Box Office located in the Campus Avenue Building or online.

