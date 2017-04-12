Eyewitnesses report that a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle this afternoon on E. High St., near Laws and Hughes halls. Miami University and Oxford police departments reported to the scene. MUPD told The Student it received a call at 12:39 p.m, but could not confirm the victim’s identity or the extent of her injuries. The victim was transported to McCullough-Hyde Hospital, where officials have not yet returned The Student’s request for comment.

Student Riley Christianson said she was walking on the sidewalk near Pearson Hall when she saw a girl roll onto the ground. Christianson said the girl was immediately surrounded by bystanders, but was sitting up and appeared conscious.

This story will be updated with further information.

