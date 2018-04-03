Oxford’s local chapter of the NAACP is hosting their annual Freedom Fund banquet at 5 p.m. this Sunday, April 8 at the Shriver Heritage Center. Miami’s very own professor of musicology, Tammy Kernodle, will be this year’s keynote speaker.

The theme of this year’s event is “Steadfast & Immovable,” signifying “that the quest for equal rights for all races is an ongoing effort that will never be abandoned,” according to a press release written by members of Oxford’s NAACP.

The Freedom Fund banquet will hand out two NAACP awards. The first is the Community Service Award, which will be given to Talawanda school district superintendent, Kelly Spivey. Spivey has worked with Talawanda schools since 2011 and has been a major advocate for diversity and inclusion.

The recipient of the second award, the Diversity Educator Award, will be announced at the banquet and is selected from a pool of Talawanda school district teachers by community members, parents, students and fellow teachers.

Additionally, the banquet serves as a fundraising event for the NAACP to offer college scholarships to students of color who attend Talawanda High School.

Tickets for the event are still available at $50 per person. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are included in the ticket price and there will be a cash bar for alcohol. There will also be live music there provided by the Rehugnant Jazz Quartet.

For further information about the banquet or to request tickets call NAACP president, Fran Jackson at (513) 523-8400 or Linda Musmeci Kimball at (513) 523-3640.

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

Comments