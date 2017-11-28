Oxford

Business Holiday Walk

Uptown

Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Uptown businesses will be bustling this Friday for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Walk. All shoppers can snag free treats from the Tim Horton’s truck and 21+ attendees can enjoy free wine samples at participating businesses. A bonfire will warm the crowd as they compete to decorate the best holiday trees, all of which will be donated to local families in need.

Oxford Holiday Festival

Oxford Community Arts Center & Uptown Parks

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This all-day holiday celebration is packed with 12 hours of festivities, starting with a holiday craft market at the Oxford Community Arts Center and ending with an evening of live music, ice skating and hot chocolate in the park. Pet a live reindeer or take a carriage ride through town. Santa will arrive — by firetruck, per tradition — at 6:30 p.m. to take photos and spread cheer.

Bread Not Bombs

Celebratory Dinner

Oxford United Methodist Church

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Oxford Citizens for Peace and Justice (OCPJ) invite students and community members to celebrate and support the group’s activist efforts. Students are asked to donate just $5 to the OCPJ for an evening of home-cooked food and live music.

Holiday Music & Memories

Miami University Art Museum

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

The staff of Miami’s McGuffey Museum will pay a visit to Christmas Past for this event featuring traditional music performed by Sigma Alpha Iota, Miami’s music fraternity, and a flute solo from McGuffey docent Elaine McLean. Staff and docents will also share holiday memories, accompanied by a slide show of vintage holiday photos. Refreshments will be provided.

Ceremony of Carols

Kumler Chapel

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 & 9 p.m.

Every December, Miami’s Choraliers perform Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols Christmas composition written in 11 movements. They will be accompanied by harpist Jacquelyn Davis, and Miami’s Chamber Singers will also perform. Tickets are $5 for students.

Songs of the Season

Oxford Community Arts Center

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 8-9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Local musicians will ring in the holiday season with this two-day concert event at the Oxford Community Arts Center. The cash bar will open at 6:30 p.m., and performances of holiday tunes begin at 7 each night.

