As the Miami Art Museum plans for their student exhibition in January, artists across campus are creating pieces to submit for a chance to have their work showcased.

Merriam Webster’s dictionary defines “think outside the box” as: “to explore ideas that are creative and unusual and that are not limited or controlled by rules or tradition.” This is exactly what the Miami Art Museum is looking for from students as they select the pieces that will be showcased in their exhibition next semester.

Inside the museum, whitewalls are illuminated by sun beams and carefully placed lighting. The glossy wood floor looks almost wet as it bounces the light off its surface. Although the different gallery rooms are separated by short hallways, the spaces still feel connected. The gallery in the back is reserved for the permanent installations, featuring art from all over the world and from famous artists such as Andy Warhol.

For the upcoming showcase, art majors are not the only students who can be featured.

“Some of them are practicing artists, no matter what their major and they just have always dabbled in it,” said Sherri Krazl, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Miami Art Museum.

The exhibit is not only for classical style paintings. It’s a mixed-media showcase, and the museum is accepting writing, drawing, film, graphic design, sculpture, music and just about everything else under the sun.

“It could be a fun time to experiment with that,” said Krazl. “Whether you never do it again in your life, or whether it launches you into wanting to put exhibition proposals together and submit them to galleries. Why not?”

If students are having trouble feeling motivated, it may help to know that all artists are eligible to receive a cash prize. Those who visit the exhibition can vote for their favorite works, and the top three highest voted artists will receive cash prizes: $500 for first, $250 for second and $100 for third.

The deadline to submit is Oct. 15, and artists will know if their submission was selected no later than Oct. 28.

“Those who procrastinate — we’re getting down to the wire, and you could create something super awesome a day before the deadline and get it submitted,” said Krazl.

Artists will also have time to get work framed and add finishing touches after the deadline once their work has been selected.

“I think college is a time when you can say, ‘Hey, I want to see what it would be like to have my work on display in a gallery,’” added Krazl, smiling with excitement about the students’ work from behind her turquoise speckled glasses.

For questions about submissions, all the guidelines and dates are available online at MiamiOH.edu/Art-Museum. The exhibition will open and artwork will be voted on starting Jan. 29.

