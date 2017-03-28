Two non-student Ohio residents died on Saturday, likely due to an overdose on a “particularly dangerous batch” of cocaine in Oxford, though no cause of death has been released yet. The Oxford Police Department believes that this batch of cocaine may be laced with another substance, but it’s unclear what.

“The cause of death in both of these cases is not known and will likely not be released for weeks until toxicology results are revealed,” a press release from OPD says. “Police believe that cocaine use may have preceded the deaths, but again the investigation is ongoing.”

On March 25 at 12:30 p.m., OPD took a call to the 300 block of W. Vine Street. A 24 year old woman, Megan Dawson, who lives in Oxford, was found dead in a bathroom. Soon after, OPD was dispatched to the corner of S. Main Street and Chestnut Street. A 23 year old man, William Vollmer, resident of Hamilton, was being given CPR. The police determined that Vollmer was deceased.

“There could be a particularly dangerous batch out there right now,” reads a Facebook post from OPD. “You never really know what you are putting into your body when it comes to illicit drugs. Two young people tragically were lost on Saturday. We pray for their families, friends, and anyone struggling with drug addiction.”

If you have any information that could aid the investigation, please call the OPD tip line at 513-524-5268.

