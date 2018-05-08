Two weeks ago two cases of sexual assaults were reported to the Oxford Police Department (OPD) and the Miami University police (MUPD) by female students on Tuesday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 18.

The first incident was labeled as a rape in an incident report filed by MUPD. The document also states that “the female student reported she was sexually assaulted by a known male subject.”

MUPD is actively investigating the incident.

The assault was reported to have “occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 14, 2018 in a residence hall room at Dorsey Hall,” according to an email from MUPD that was sent to the student body on April 18.

The second incident took place early in the morning of Wednesday, April 18, according to an email from MUPD on April 19. The email also states that the assault was reported to have occurred “in a room at a multi-unit residence in the 100 block of East High Street.”

In a report filed by OPD relating to the second assault, the incident was listed as sexual battery and the victim “reported she was sexually assaulted after leaving a bar.”

Currently there are no suspect descriptions available for either incident report. MUPD urged anyone with further information to come forward to the police by calling (513)-529-2222.

This is a developing story, check miamistudent.net for further information.

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

Comments