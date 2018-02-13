This chocolatey cocktail gets its name from the cozy Oxford house where it was created. It has no house sign and worn wood floors and is usually lit by Christmas lights because the overhead kitchen light has burned out — the perfect place to duck inside for a drink.

The cocoa will keep you warm, and the brandy will keep you warmer. Take the measurements as suggestions, and find the proportions you like best.

Heat a cup of milk on the stove, preferably whole milk or two percent. Add hot cocoa mix as directed and stir, removing the milk from the heat. Add a sprinkle of nutmeg, a sprinkle of allspice, and stir. Divide the hot cocoa into two mugs.

In each mug, add 2 ounces of brandy and an ounce of Frangelico and stir. Top generously with whipped cream and dust with cinnamon.

If you’re feeling particularly ambitious, buy some heavy cream and whip it by hand until stiff peaks form.