COLUMBUS, Ohio — Disclaimer: the final score may not be suitable for young children to view.

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes put up 76 points in a predictable large-margin victory over the Miami RedHawks at Ohio Stadium Saturday.

“It was 76-5,” MU head coach Chuck Martin said. “If you have an ounce of competitiveness in your body, it’ll be tough to sleep tonight. Again, I don’t discount who the hell we played. They’re a great football team, but I didn’t discount that, if you told me we were going to turn the ball over that many times, I was going to say they’re going to short-circuit the scoreboard like they did.”

Miami started hot before the Buckeyes blew the game open with a 42-point second quarter — their highest-scoring period since 1960.

One of the only RedHawk positives in the 76-5 loss, Miami became the first team to hold a lead over the Buckeyes this season.

“Yeah, I’d like to talk about the first quarter for the next half hour,” Martin said to begin his postgame press conference.

On Ohio State’s second offensive play of the game, senior linebacker Myles Reid sacked sophomore quarterback Justin Fields and caused him to fumble. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety, putting Miami ahead 2-0.

The RedHawks capitalized after gaining possession. Miami assembled a 14-play, 66-yard drive that stalled inside the Ohio State 10.

Displaying some new wrinkles in their offense, the RedHawks ran the speed option and the jet sweep during the drive. Redshirt senior running back Maurice Thomas took a handoff and sprinted for 16 yards, giving Miami a first down inside the Buckeyes’ red zone.

To end the drive, senior kicker Sam Sloman made a 21-yard field goal, pushing his team’s lead to 5-0.

That’s the last time Miami threatened. It didn’t score the rest of the game.

“Just keep trying to play,” Martin said of his mindset while leading. “We talked about making plays all week.”

Ohio State sped back, taking the lead with a touchdown drive that took only two minutes off the clock. Junior running back J.K. Dobbins scored with a 26-yard touchdown rumble.

The scoreboard held at 7-5, as the Buckeyes finished the opening quarter with the lead.

On the second play of the second quarter, Fields linked up with senior wide receiver K.J. Hill for a 53-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch, and the rout was on.

MU freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert was intercepted on his first throw of the following drive.

Three plays later, Fields found the end zone again, this time with his legs, on a 7-yard rush.

Gabbert quarterbacked one more possession before leaving the contest due to injury. He was replaced by redshirt junior Jackson Williamson.

A punt, a fumble, a blocked punt and another fumble by Miami gave way to four more OSU touchdowns. The Buckeyes scored six touchdowns on their last six possessions of the first half.

They led 49-5 at intermission.

“It’s not, ‘Oh, it’s Ohio State. It’s OK,’” Martin said. “No, it’s not OK. You’re responsible for the football. We played Iowa. Iowa’s big and strong, but we didn’t turn the ball over that many times. I know Ohio State’s got some great athletes, but we’ve got to take care of the football.”

OSU head coach Ryan Day called off the dogs in the second half, allowing his backups to finish the game.

The Buckeyes added two touchdowns in the third and two in the fourth to win 76-5.

With five minutes remaining, the rain started, but it had been pouring on the RedHawks since the start of the second quarter. The game was called due to weather with just under three minutes to go.

In only one half of work, Fields threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns. His lone turnover was the first-quarter safety.

“That’s the tough part with him — his size and his strength,” Martin said. “His ability to see the field, he’s got crazy arm strength … We just couldn’t get the big son of a gun on the ground.”

Ohio State, paced by freshman running back Steele Chambers, ran for 227 yards. Eight different Buckeyes either caught or ran for touchdowns.

For Miami, its quarterbacks suffered behind an injury-plagued offensive line. They completed only seven of their 20 passes for 60 yards and no scores. They were sacked five times and turned the ball over three times.

Their ground game didn’t help, tallying only 70 yards on 43 carries.

So, besides the experience of playing in front of 103 thousand people, what was good about this game for Miami?

“I don’t know,” Martin said. “Nothing. I mean, nothing. Maybe when I watch the tape, I’ll have something for you Monday.”

The RedHawks look to bounce back when they start Mid-American Conference play next week. They host Buffalo at Yager Stadium next Saturday. The game is scheduled for noon and will air on ESPNU.

“We have a huge game next weekend, and my locker room ain’t ready to be playing a huge game next week,” Martin said. “That’s a fact. Now, tomorrow by 2 o’clock, I think we’ll be different, but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

