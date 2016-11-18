TO THE EDITOR:

I am a Muslim American woman and I am proud of my heritage. I am also proud to have supported Hillary Clinton in the recent presidential election. Islam is an inherently feminist ideology so naturally I stood by a strong, progressive leader like Secretary Clinton.

Imagine my shock last Tuesday as I watched states slowly get called in favor of a man who is openly racist, sexist and xenophobic. It was more than just shock—I felt terrified. Mr. Trump has repeatedly called for violence and intolerance against Muslims. I mean, it’s 2016. How can this have happened?

Trump’s victory has emboldened bigots to openly practice hatred against women and people of color [POC]. I don’t feel safe on campus anymore.

I wear a hijab. As I was walking to class the other day a man approached me. He was a big guy, for me. I was physically intimidated. He began berating me about my hijab and saying awful things like “You have to go back” and “Turk roaches are ruining this place.”

I had never been so scared in my life. I walked away from him as fast as I could and as soon as I got back to my apartment later that day, I burst into tears. My wife’s son walked into the room and asked why I was crying. I told him it’s because America chose bigotry and hatred over love and respect for minorities.

Trump, who is supported by white supremacists like Steven Crowder and Stefan Molyneux, is a menace for all Muslims, women, and POC. I am calling for all vibrant POC to take a stand against hate, and for Miami to take measures to ensure there are safe spaces for POC.

Fathima Gassem

