Junior Meaghan Murtagh has been elected as the student body president for Miami University Associated Student Government (ASG) for the 2018-2019 school year. She will be joined by her vice president, junior Vincent Smith.

Voting was open to all Miami students on the Hub from 7 a.m. on Monday to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The results were announced on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Murtagh has previously served as a District 1 Senator in ASG and is a marketing major in the Farmer School of Business. Currently, she serves as the Secretary for Advancement and Alumni Affairs in ASG. While serving in this position, she has worked to connect Miami students to alumni by hosting networking events.

“I’m really excited, thank you so much for all of the support,” said Murtagh on a Facebook livestream after the results were announced. “I look forward to a good year.”

Smith is a kinesiology major, and although he does not have any experience serving in ASG, Smith has administrative experience while serving as the vice president of academics and parent coordinator in his fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi.

“We have so many cool supporters around campus. It really helped us realize how many people on campus care and really want to see us do well,” Murtagh said to ASG after the election results were released. “We’re looking forward to working with all of you guys.”

Murtagh beat junior, James Gale in the runoff election. Gale’s running mate during the race was current Secretary for Diversity Affairs and junior Courtney Rose.

Murtagh and Smith will serve in the executive cabinet of ASG next year.

