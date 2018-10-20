HAMILTON, OH—Brandon Levi Gilbert, 21, appeared at the Butler County Court of Common Pleas for a plea hearing Wednesday, Oct. 18 after being indicted on five counts of sexual assault charges, including a first degree felony for the rape of a female Miami University student.

However, Judge Gregory Howard rescheduled the hearing for Nov. 14 to give more time to the prosecution to examine the discovery package.

“I would say the discovery is pretty voluminous,” Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said. “And I’m still waiting on medical records.”

Additionally, Gilbert’s lawyer, criminal defense attorney Wayne Staton, requested that Gilbert be allowed to walk him through the route where the alleged incident occurred.

Specific conditions listed in Gilbert’s pretrial release state that he is not permitted to go to Oxford without permission and must stay away from both the victim and Miami University.

Staton also requested that Gilbert have permission to talk to a witness who is a Miami employee.

Heile did not object to the terms, so long as Gilbert stays off Miami’s campus and alerts Heile when they will be walking the route.

Howard acknowledged that Gilbert has been following all of the conditions established in his pretrial release and agreed to both of Staton’s requests as long as Gilbert continues to meet those requirements.

Gilbert has worked for Miami since April 2017 and is still suspended without pay from the university, Senior VP for Finance and Business Services David Creamer, wrote in a letter to Gilbert obtained from his personnel file.

Check back to miamistudent.net for further updates and information regarding this story.

