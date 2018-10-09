Brandon Levi Gilbert, a Miami University building and grounds assistant, was indicted on five counts of sexual assault charges, including a first degree felony for the rape of a female student, in the Butler County Court of Common pleas last Tuesday.

Gilbert was charged with the first degree felony for rape, two second degree felonies for attempted rape and felonious assault and two counts of first degree felonies for kidnapping, according to court documents.

He posted 10 percent of his $75,000 bond and is now out of Butler County Jail.

Gilbert has worked for Miami since April 2017 and is still suspended without pay from the university, Senior VP for Finance and Business Services David Creamer, wrote in a letter to Gilbert obtained from his personnel file.

Judge Gregory Howard will preside over the case in the Butler County Courthouse in Hamilton, Ohio. A plea hearing will take place next week at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

