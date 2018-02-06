Millett Hall is set to become “Wally’s World” once again.

Miami athletics has deemed Friday Feb. 9 “Wally Night” to celebrate the return of basketball legend Wally Szczerbiak to campus. Szczerbiak returns as a member of the CBS Sports Network broadcast team and will call the action when the men’s basketball team hosts Toledo.

“I am looking forward to returning to Oxford to call the game on Feb. 9 on CBS Sports Network,” Szczerbiak said in a statement. “Miami has always held a special place in my heart and it will be fun to be back on campus.”

Szczerbiak joined the RedHawks (then Redskins) in 1995 and etched his name into the MU history books over the next four years. He played in two NCAA tournaments and led Miami to the Sweet Sixteen in 1999 — the team’s only appearance in school history. He also helped the RedHawks to a MAC tournament title in 1997.

He won MAC player of the year in 1999 and is one of just three All-Americans in program history. He was also a finalist for the Naismith, Robertson and Wooden player of the year awards. His 1,847 career points ranks second on Miami’s all-time scoring list.

Upon graduating from Miami, Szczerbiak was drafted sixth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1999 NBA Draft and went on to play for three other teams during his 10-year career.

His No. 32 jersey was retired by Miami in 2001 and he was inducted into the Miami Hall of Fame in 2008.

Szczerbiak has transitioned into broadcasting since his playing career ended. In addition to his responsibilities at CBS, he is currently a studio analyst for the New York Knicks.

“It is always great to have our alumni return to Oxford, but to have Wally come back as part of his job with CBS Sports Network is truly special,” Miami athletic director David Sayler said in a statement. “I expect our RedHawk fans to strongly show their appreciation for Wally upon his return.”

