Miami University will host the 10th annual National Civil Rights Conference in summer 2020. This is the first time the conference has been held outside the southern United States.

Miami was chosen because it both sponsors the conference and has a history of activism tied to its role in Freedom Summer, said Keith Parker, founder and CEO of the National Education and Empowerment Coalition, another sponsor of the conference.

Parker said they wanted to choose a place appropriate for the ten-year anniversary. Miami stood out due to its history and continued role in Civil Rights efforts, he said.

Claire Wagner, director of university news and communication, said Miami has been involved with the conference for three years. In the past, students and faculty presented at the conference, and Miami received awards related to Freedom Summer.

The conference will integrate Miami’s history by allowing attendees to visit landmarks around campus and peruse archives in Oxford.

Next summer’s theme will be “Rise, Advocate, Educate, and Cooperate: The Challenge of Change.”

The conference will be held June 22-23. Parker said in the past, 150-200 people have attended, but he expects double that for 2020 because of the location.

Those interested in attending can purchase a ticket online.

berryrd@miamioh.edu

Comments