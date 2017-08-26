Early Wednesday morning, a Miami student’s car crash on the drive back to Oxford ended in his arrest.

Though the student wasn’t injured, Preble County officers who responded to the crash found he had about $30,000 worth of marijuana in his car.

Paul A. McCabe, 20, was driving to Oxford when he fell asleep at the wheel, he told deputies. His car drifted off the road and rolled over off U.S. Route 27 just south of Eaton, OH, according to an incident report from the Preble County Sheriff’s office.

When deputies responded to the non-injury crash at 5:11 a.m., they searched McCabe’s vehicle and found 12 vacuum-sealed bags containing at least 15 pounds of marijuana.

According to the report, when the first officer pulled up to the scene of the crash, he saw McCabe walking in the cornfield just south of the crashed vehicle, which the officer found suspicious. Deputies asked McCabe to retrieve the bags he had stashed in the cornfield.

McCabe brought back three bags which he said contained “pot, edibles and wax.” Everything was his, McCabe told officers, except for eight Xanax pills which were in the car.

McCabe was asked to take a sobriety test, which he passed, according to the report, and was taken to the Preble County Jail.

Officers also seized $952 cash from the vehicle.

McCabe was charged Thursday in Eaton Municipal Court with a third degree felony for possession of marijuana, a first degree misdemeanor for possession of drugs and a minor misdemeanor for possession of hashish.

McCabe goes by his middle name, Asher, according to the Miami University directory, as well as his university email address. He is a sophomore management and leadership major from Bethesda, MD.

Comments