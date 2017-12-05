The Miami Student, along with several other publications in the Miami Valley, is joining forces with local news organizations to better cover community issues and increase local trust in the media through an initiative titled “Your Voice Ohio.”

The Jefferson Center, a nonpartisan civic engagement organization, is coordinating the initiative through the Ohio Media Project (OMP).

OMP is made up of several media Ohio outlets, including The Columbus Dispatch, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Dayton Daily News, The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hamilton-Journal News and others.

Throughout the next two and a half months, The Student will be working in collaboration with these outlets to specifically address the opioid epidemic in southwestern Ohio.

In January, OMP media outlets will produce stories centered around solutions to the opioid crisis. The leaders of this initiative — Andrew Rockway, program director of the Jefferson Center, and Your Voice Ohio, editor and coordinator Doug Oplinger — hope to garner interest for community meetings that will be hosted by the Jefferson Center throughout February.

These meetings will take place in Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown and rural communities in Clinton County and Wilmington.

During these times residents, will have the opportunity to meet with journalists one-on-one and gain a better understanding of how journalism works and how reporters can provide the public with more relevant information about rehabilitation centers, opioid addiction hotlines, etc.

Updates and stories regarding the Your Voice Ohio initiative from The Student, in cooperation with fellow members of the OMP, will be available at miamistudent.net throughout winter break and J-term.

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

goldjb@miamioh.edu

Comments