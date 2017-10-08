The Miami Student will be hosting its first city council debate in recent memory at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Wilks Theatre. There are nine candidates for four spots on Oxford’s city council. All will be in attendance to discuss their views on Miami-Oxford relations, business and residential development and relevant social issues.

The candidates include:

Austin Worrell, the first undergraduate Miami student to run for Council in recent history. Worrell — studying political science and business law and set to graduate this spring — is a current ASG senator, as well as former ASG secretary for governmental relations and candidate for student body president. For more information about Worrell’s campaign, check out his website .

David Prytherch, former chair of Oxford’s Planning Commission — where he worked for 10 years — and current urban planning professor at Miami University. Prytherch worked on the committee to bring an Amtrak stop to Oxford and was the first sustainability coordinator for Miami. For more information about Prytherch’s campaign, check out his website .

Jace Prows, a financial advisor at Beacon Pointe Advisors. Prows grew up in Oxford, studying at Talawanda High School. For more information about Prows’ campaign, check out the campaign Facebook page.

Drew Davis, assistant director for business operations at Miami University. Davis, born and raised in Oxford, earned his B.A., B.S. and M.B.A at Miami. He served on the Hueston Woods Visitors Bureau for two years. As far as we can tell, the Davis campaign has no online presence.

Chantel Raghu, a veterinarian with a degree in political science from University of Texas Austin. Raghu canvassed, phonebanked and did voter registration in Austin, San Francisco, St. Kitts and Oxford. To learn more about Raghu’s campaign, check out her Facebook page.

Michael Smith, current vice mayor and councilmember for Oxford. Smith went to Talawanda and Miami and has served on the Oxford Historic & Architectural Preservation Commission. As far as we can tell, the Smith campaign does not have a website.

Edna Southard, current councilmember of Oxford and president of the Board of Directors for Oxford Community Choice Pantry. Southard also sits on the parks and recreation and planning commissions and is retired from Miami University.As far as we can tell, the Southard campaign does not have an online presence.

Samantha Vogel, an office manager born and raised in Oxford. Vogel has volunteered with a plethora of organizations in the greater Oxford community, including rape victim advocacy and crisis counseling. To learn more, visit Vogel’s site.