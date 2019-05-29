Miami University announced that Jason Osborne will fill the position of provost and executive vice president for academic affairs on Tuesday, May 28.

The university provost is chiefly responsible for outlining Miami’s academic priorities through oversight of faculty teaching and research. The provost also serves as chair of University Senate to develop and implement academic policies.

One of four candidates in Miami’s provost search, Osborne was most recently an associate provost and dean of the graduate school at Clemson University. He joined Clemson University’s administration in 2015 and also served as a professor of applied statistics. Prior to that position, he was chair of the University of Louisville’s department of counseling and human development.

Osborne will replace Miami’s previous provost Phyllis Callahan, who worked at the university for 31 years before retiring at the end of the 2018-2019 academic year.

He has a doctorate of philosophy and educational psychology from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Osborne has published six books related to statistics and its practices and received a faculty favorite teaching award from the University of Louisville in 2015.

During his time at Clemson, Osborne emphasized inclusion in his approach to recruitment and retention. He also held leadership roles in entrepreneurial expansion and communication, which Miami highlighted in its announcement.

Osborne will begin as provost on August 1.

