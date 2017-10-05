Miami University’s Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for the first concert of its 101st season. The concert, titled “The Symphony of the Dance,” will feature a diverse program of music, though all the pieces will fit the central theme of fighting for freedom. This year’s theme comes from the concert’s dedication to Daniel Pearl’s World Music Days.
Daniel Pearl was an American journalist for the Wall Street Journal who was murdered by terrorists while on assignment in Pakistan in 2002. In response to the tragedy, his family and friends created World Music Days, an annual series of orchestral concerts, as a way to spread cross-cultural understanding and peace. Held every year in October,, the event draws participation from over 140 countries. Miami’s Symphony Orchestra has been participating in World Music Days since 2009.
The orchestra will be joined by an ensemble of high school musicians from the Peraza Music Workshop. Created in 2005, the Workshop has become one of the most notable music studios in the tri-county area, with students going on to study music at prestigious institutions such as The Juilliard School.
The repertoire for this concert will include “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland, “Luminosity” by Anthony DiLorenzo, “Salut D’Amour” by Edward Elgar, Joachim Raff’s “Concerto No. 1 for Cello and Orchestra” performed by Miami’s cello professor Cole Tutino and the featured piece, Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.”
The selections for this concert were chosen to reflect a central theme of fighting for freedom, as well as featuring a wide variety of musical styles.
“I chose the pieces to demonstrate unity and coherence out of apparently contradictory elements,” said Ricardo Averbach, the symphony’s conductor. “These things make our concerts more meaningful than just one more concert of the university orchestra. We make connections of the repertoire with our own history and with what is happening in the world.”
Beethoven’s symphony is considered one of the best and most important pieces of orchestral music, and is the first piece professor Averbach performed with the orchestra when he began in 2002. After performing Beethoven’s third symphony with the orchestra at its centennial concert last year, Averbach had conducted all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies, and will begin the cycle again with what he claims to be his personal favorite.
Professor Tutino will perform Joachim Raff’s “Concerto No. 1 for Cello and Orchestra” for the first time. This piece of music was virtually forgotten after the composer’s death in 1882, and was only recently re-discovered and recorded by musicians.
Professor Tutino came across the piece over the summer while researching possible concertos to perform with the orchestra. His performance will mark the first time the piece has been played in Ohio, and it will be among only a handful of performances of the piece in the United States.
“I thought it would be a good idea to take this forgotten piece and reintroduce it to audiences,” said Tutino.
Miami University’s Symphony Orchestra’s concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6, in Hall Auditorium.
