The RedHawks defeated the Midway Eagles by the score of 123-40 in Millett Hall on Wednesday evening. The win marked the largest margin of victory that the ’Hawks have recorded at Millett and the first time the program has scored 100 points since 2002.

Against an overmatched Midway (4-4) squad, the ’Hawks (4-3) impressed with a field goal stat of 64 percent and sunk 51.5 percent of their three-pointers.

“Great team effort that was played the right way,” head Coach Jack Owens said in his post-game interview.

This victory marked the end of a three-game skid for the ’Hawks and was a much needed reprieve from being on the road for the past two weeks.

The RedHawk offense was led by freshman guard Jalen Adaway who tallied 22 points while shooting 10-for-12 from the field. In addition, senior guard Jake Wright scored 20 points while going 6-of-14 from three-point land.

“We got back to the basics and got back to the way that we want to play Miami Basketball,” Wright said.

Miami’s offense started strong in the first half, totaling 55 points punctuated by an Adaway dunk with 2:02 remaining in the half. Miami got hot handed on offense, ending the period with nine unanswered points.

Although Midway Basketball is a Division II program in its second year of existence, the ’Hawks looked fierce on both sides of the ball.

In the second half, the ’Hawks continued their dominance going on a 20-5 run in the first 5:20 of the half which included a deep three from freshman guard Isaiah Coleman-Lands at the 19:34 mark which set the tone for the rest of the half. Wright invigorated the fans at Millett with four consecutive threes within two and a half minutes.

Late in the second the ’Hawks began scoring at will, highlighted by an Adaway alley-oop from junior guard Darrian Ringo — eliciting a roar from the fans. The ’Hawks continued their onslaught, ultimately passing the 100 point mark with another Adaway dunk from a textbook outlet pass from Wright.

Junior guard Grant Pittman had an impact on the latter part of the game, scoring his first point as a RedHawk in the final minutes while adding two three pointers.

“We played to our strengths and everyone did that tonight,” Wright said.

The 83-point margin of victory that the ’Hawks earned is the largest in Miami’s history and gives the ’Hawks confidence going into a pair of upcoming road matchups.

The ’Hawks travel to Macomb, Illinois to take on Western Illinois with an 8 p.m. tip-off Saturday.



Comments