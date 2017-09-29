The Miami M.E.D. club will host its third annual 5k run this Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. The run will start at Central quad and benefit the Jason Madachy foundation.

Jason Madachy graduated from Miami University in 2007 with a degree in zoology. He planned on attending the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. However, in June 2007, he passed away.

Madachy’s parents set up a scholarship foundation, the Jason Madachy Foundation, in his memory to provide assistance to medical students in need.

Miami M.E.D. is a premedical club designed to bring together the pre-med community by providing opportunities that better prepare students for medical school.

The foundation raises money to give out stethoscopes and one-time scholarships of $1,200. Recipients of these scholarships are promising pre-medical students across the country that have been accepted to medical school.

At Miami, Madachy was an active member of the Sigma Pi fraternity and its philanthropy. During his senior year, he helped found the pre-medical fraternity, Phi Delta Epsilon.

“They have a lot of connections in the pre-med world. The foundation has been great for the Miami M.E.D. club and for our networking,” Jake Almeda, philanthropy chair of Miami M.E.D., said.

The club generally brings in guest speakers and physicians and provides service opportunities, study tables and general guidance for premedical students.

“It was really fun last year and we had a great turn-out,” Almeda said of last year’s 5k. “Dolly [Madachy’s mother], loves the participation.”

“I look forward to the 5k when I can run it for the chance to give to a great cause and to see my fellow pre-meds rally around a great organization that benefits medical students,” senior Carsen Cash said.

Participation in the race costs $20 and those who participate will receive a t-shirt, wristband and free food at the event. Donations are encouraged.

