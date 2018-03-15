PITTSBURGH — Miami University journalism students picked up six “first-place wins” and seven “finalist” awards in the annual Mark of Excellence collegiate journalism competition today.

That compares well to 2017 when Miamians likewise collected six wins and seven finalist awards.

A total of 108 students were recognized in this year’s competition, hosted by Region 4 of the Society of Professional Journalists. Miamians submitted 54 of the total 398 entries in the competition.

Students selected as first-place winners and their entries included:

Audrey Davis, features, for “FSB Prof Wants to Be Everything,” published in The Miami Student.

Laura Fitzgerald, online news reporting, for “A Story of Addiction and Recovery,” published on Patch.com and produced for a class taught by Rosemary Pennington.

Emma Kinghorn, non-fiction magazine story, for “A Hitch in Jim’s Step,” published in The Miami Student Magazine.

Oxford Weekly News, best all-around TV newscast, produced by Skylar Dubelko, Hannah Jolly, Katie McDonnell, Sara Meurer, Greta Morris, Althea Perley and Angela Riffle for a class taught by Joe Sampson.

Devon Shuman, general columns, for “Speaking Up About Mental Health is Key,” published in The Miami Student.

The Miami Student Magazine, Megan Zahneis, editor, best student magazine.

Students named as “finalists” included:

Kirby Davis, features, for “TMS Reporter Rides Along with MUPD on ‘Blackout’ Thursday,” published in The Miami Student.

Ceili Doyle and A.J. Newberry, best use of multimedia, for “High Risk” documentary, produced for The Miami Student.

Mitchell Hausfeld, sports columns, for “The Bengals, The Browns and English Poetry,” published in The Miami Student.

Jugal Jain, breaking news photography, for “Oxford March Against White Supremacy,” published in The Miami Student.

Mackenzie Rossero, features, for “What They Left Behind, Life After Loss,” published in The Miami Student.

James Steinbauer, Jake Gold, Ceili Doyle and Devon Shuman, in-depth reporting, for “Community in Crisis: Miami’s Drinking Problem,” published in The Miami Student.

Megan Zahneis, non-fiction magazine, “Doing the Most,” published in The Miami Student Magazine.

Eleven students traveled to Pittsburgh for the March 9-10 Region 4 conference of the Society of Professional Journalists. They were joined by Patricia Gallagher Newberry, area director of journalism in Miami’s Department of Media, Journalism & Film and national secretary-treasurer of SPJ.

