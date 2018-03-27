Associate and assistant head coaches part ways after a combined 24 years with the program

Miami hockey associate head coach Brent Brekke and assistant head coach Nick Petraglia will not be behind the bench with head coach Enrico Blasi next season.

The announcement was made March 17 by Miami Athletics.

“I want to thank Brent and Nick for their tireless efforts,” Blasi said in a tweet on March 17. “I wish them the best of luck as they continue their careers and pursue other opportunities.”

After a collegiate career at Western Michigan University, Brent Brekke coached for nine years at Cornell University before becoming Miami’s assistant coach during the summer of 2008. Brekke became Miami’s associate head coach during the 2010-11 season and coached Miami’s defense into the national rankings.

During Brekke’s first five seasons, his defense ranked in the top-10 in the country including a No. 1 nationally ranked defense during the 2009-10 season. His penalty kill unit has ranked in the top-10 five times during his tenure.

Brekke leaves Miami with 19 years of coaching experience.

Nick Petraglia leaves Miami with eight seasons of coaching experience after spending the past 14 years as part of the hockey program.

Petraglia graduated from Miami in 2004 after playing four years as the RedHawks’ goaltender under Blasi. Petraglia was a volunteer coach for three years before becoming the director of hockey operations in 2007. Prior to the 2010-11 season, Petraglia was named assistant coach and began working with the ’Hawks offense, power play units and goaltenders. Petraglia also served as the co-recruiting coordinator, was the team’s academic liaison and worked with the program’s alumni board.

Petraglia has coached numerous goalies to break and set Miami hockey records, and coached several goaltenders into the national rankings.

Brekke and Petraglia were both a part of Miami hockey’s Frozen Four and NCAA National Championship game appearances during the 2008-09 season. Both coaches helped the program win the now defunct Central Collegiate Hockey Association conference championship in 2011 and 2013.

The coaching change announcement comes after the RedHawks finished this season 12-20-5 with a 6-14-4 National Collegiate Hockey Conference record, good for last in the conference. The ’Hawks haven’t finished above .500 since the 2014-2015 season.

Brekke and Petraglia will pursue other opportunities and a national search to fill the coaching staff has already begun, according to a Miami Hockey media release. Coach Blasi is signed through the 2022-2023 season, after signing a 10-year contract extension in 2013.

