With nearly 3,000 tickets sold, around 3,500 people will flock to Millett Hall Saturday evening for Miami University’s tri-annual Charter Day Ball.

Miami was chartered in February 1809, but it wasn’t until 1959 that the university began to hold a celebratory event.

This year’s ball will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30. It’s theme, “Into the Ivy,” focuses on the idea of Miami as a “Public Ivy.”

This year, the Charter Day Ball Organization is especially focused on inclusion. Marketing chair Emily McAlister said that, because of this, they are promoting all kinds of dress.

“In the past, Charter Day Ball has been promoted as a black tie event,” McAlister said, “But this year, we’ve referred to it as a formal affair.”

To help attendees decide what to wear, the committee also provided a look-book with different dress styles and suit options.

Mary Grace Hawkinson, member of the alumni relations committee, has been working closely with other members of the committee to reach out to alumni from around the world and include them in the event, too.

“It’s a really unique event because it’s an opportunity for students, professors, alumni and everyone in the Oxford community to come together,” Hawkinson said.

Tickets are $40 for students and $50 for non-students, with $10 off for group orders of eight or more. The event committee recently received a donation from Late Night Miami which allowed them to offer a flash sale from Feb. 2-4 at $2o per ticket.

Tickets are still on sale for the event at the HOME office and will continue to be on sale up until the doors open for the ball.

“People should look forward to the celebration of Miami traditions, making memories with friends and an evening of great food and entertainment,” said Cassidy Hemm, co-chair of the logistics committee.

The event will feature speeches from both Miami president Greg Crawford and Renate Crawford, performances from Miami’s a cappella groups and an orchestra performance.

“I’m hesitant to say the Charter Day Ball is like a college prom because it’s more than that,” McAlister said. “But like the prom was in high school, the Charter Day Ball is a quintessential part of your Miami experience.”

bargerhr@miamioh.edu

Comments