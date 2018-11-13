David Seidl was selected as Miami University’s new vice president of the Department of Information Technology.

President Gregory Crawford tweeted on Nov. 2, “We @MiamiUniversity welcome David Seidl, new VP & CIO for Information Technology, who starts next month.”

Seidl tweeted back that he is both honored and delighted to serve the Miami family and is looking forward to learning more about the campus when he arrives in December.

Crawford and an assistance selection committee made the final decision to bring Seidl on board after interviewing three other candidates for the position.

The most significant factor Miami was looking for in a vice president of IT candidate was experience with computing in higher education, which Seidl had in his previous positions at the University of Notre Dame and Purdue University.

For the past decade, Seidl has been working at Notre Dame — first as an information security programmer and then as the senior director of campus technology. He also worked as an IT security and privacy analyst at Purdue from 2003 to 2007.

In addition to his responsibilities as an administrator, Seidl co-authored numerous computing and coding books and taught a networking and security course offered at Notre Dame.

In his role as Notre Dame’s senior director of campus technology, Seidl lead strategy, planning and direction of a team in the office of information technology.

Seidl will be taking over for David Creamer, the current interim vice president of information technology, in December.

“[Seidl] joins Miami with an extensive background in technology services in both public and private institutions, specializing in strategic planning and architecture, enterprise risk management and infrastructure management,” university news and communication released in a statement. “He also stresses the importance of communication, education and staff development.”

diecidng@miamioh.edu

