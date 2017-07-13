The self-explanatory new Netflix series, “The Standups,” features six episodes with six comedians, one of whom is Miami alum Beth Stelling.

Stelling was raised in Dayton, and graduated from Miami in 2007 with a theater degree. Heavily involved with on-campus organizations, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and Miami Theatre and performed in “The Vagina Monologues” during her time at school. Stelling met her boyfriend of three years at Miami, and deemed Upham Arch her favorite Redhawk tradition.

As she notes in her “Standups” episode, she also “served two tours in bagel shops,” the first of which was Oxford’s own Bagel & Deli.

“In college, the way that I ate, it was almost as if a single dad lived inside of me,” Stelling says in the special, bemoaning the quantity of food (particularly bagels) she consumed.

After moving to Chicago and completing a second “tour” of bagel shop employment, Stelling joined Chicago Underground Comedy and later moved to Los Angeles. Since then, she’s racked up an impressive list of performances; Stelling has appeared on “Conan,” “Chelsea Lately” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

She’s also diversified her resume in the last few years, releasing two comedy albums and appearing in a handful of films and TV shows.

Stelling currently writes for HBO’s “Crashing.” You can check out Stelling’s episode of “The Standups” here and her upcoming tour dates here.

