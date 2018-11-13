For the past four weeks, groups of diverse high school seniors have visited campus as a part of the Bridges Program.

The Bridges Program is an overnight experience for high school students that display academic merit and hail from historically underrepresented communities.

Bridges participants come from diverse backgrounds, including race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and socioeconomic status. In order to gain entry into the program, the students had to complete an online application and submit recommendations from their high school counselors.

The students arrive on Sunday and participate in diversity training, academic modules and a student resource fair. As part of the Bridges Program, participants stay overnight with a current student.

For Carissa Ruffin, the positive experience from when she was a Bridges participant played a key role in her decision to host students this year.

“I have enjoyed everyone I have gotten so far,” Ruffin said. “My friends also host, so it’s cool to meet up with their students and all hang out together. It gives the university a chance to show off their best side and show that the students here really care about the fellow students and incoming students.”

Arianna Mack didn’t participate as a high school student but decided to host because she wanted to help give minority students a taste of what college life at Miami is like.

“The students get to ask questions and receive unfiltered answers,” she said. “I think it’s a really great program and I wish I had done it prior to coming here.”

Bridges participants receive an application fee waiver, enabling them to apply to Miami free of charge.

In addition to the fee waiver, participants also receive a scholarship upon their acceptance to Miami. Students last year received scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 per year, renewable for four years and stackable with other scholarships.

