Miami men’s basketball will hold walk-on tryouts on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6-7 a.m. at Millett Hall.

RedHawk basketball will begin their season at home on Nov. 5 with an exhibition game against Maryville University. The team looks to top their last season record of 11-21 overall, 4-14 in the Mid-American Conference, 10-8 at home and 1-13 away.

Head coach Jack Owens joins the RedHawks this season after spending the last six years as the associate head coach at Purdue University. Owens coached the Boilermakers to 209 wins and helped Purdue win a Big Ten Regular Season Championship during the 2016-17 season.

Owens brings an entirely new coaching staff to Miami. Miami alumnus Damon Frierson (‘99) is the new assistant to the head coach and Ryne Smith, Director of Basketball Operation, and Kenneth Lowe, Assistant Coach, come from Purdue.

Miami welcomes the return of senior forward Logan McLane who leads the returning ‘Hawks with 353 points last season, averaging 11.8 a game. Redshirt junior Jake Wright and senior forward Rod Mills Jr. had 291 and 227 points, respectively.

Five freshmen join the RedHawks this season, as well as three transfer student-athletes.

Comments