The Miami men’s basketball team is headed to a postseason tournament for the first time since 2011.

After what looked to be a season-ending loss to Toledo in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Thursday, the RedHawks announced Sunday that they’ve accepted a bid to play in the College Basketball Invitational Tournament.

The College Basketball Invitational (CBI) is an annual 16-team postseason tournament that has been played every year since 2008. It is a single-elimination tournament until the finals, which is a best-of-three series. The Wyoming Cowboys won last year’s CBI crown.

The ‘Hawks are set to play the Campbell Fighting Camels (16-15, 10-8 Big South) in a first round matchup. The game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday on Campbell’s home court.

“It’s an exciting time,” Miami head coach Jack Owens said. “Anytime you can play postseason and have an opportunity to play, you definitely look forward to it.”

The Fighting Camels are led by junior guard Chris Clemons. Clemons’s 24.5 points-per-game scoring average currently ranks fourth in the nation.

“[Campbell] has a good, solid team,” Owens said. “They finished in the top half of their league, and you know, you’re playing on their home court. They’re definitely going to be up for it, and it’s just an exciting time and opportunity for our program just to move forward.”

Bowling Green is the lone common opponent between Miami and Campbell this year. The RedHawks split their two conference games with Bowling Green, while the Fighting Camels lost 78-72 on their home court against the Falcons in November.

This is the third time Miami has been selected to the CBI with the first two trips coming in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

Comments