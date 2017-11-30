After an hour-long discussion on appointments — done in private executive session — City Council re-elected incumbent Kate Rousmaniere as mayor and elected council member Steve Dana as vice mayor.
Council also chose several appointments to various boards and commissions across Oxford in executive session:
- Dana and council member Mike Smith were appointed to the Planning Commission. Formerly, the seats were held by Dana and council member Edna Southard.
- Southard was reappointed to the Recreation Board.
- Southard was appointed to the Historic and Architectural Preservation Commission. Formerly, the seat was held by Smith.
- Council members Glenn Ellerbe and David Prytherch were appointed to the Community Improvement Corporation. Formerly, the seats were held by Ellerbe and former council member Kevin McKeehan.
- Ellerbe was appointed to the Student Community Relations Commission. Formerly, the seat was held by former council member Bob Blackburn.
- Council member Raghu was appointed to the Environmental Commission. Formerly, the seat was held by Rousmaniere.
- Ellerbe and Prytherch were appointed to the Housing Advisory Commission. Formerly, the seats were held by Ellerbe and McKeehan.
- Smith and Rousmaniere were appointed to the Firefighters Dependents Board. Formerly, the seats were held by Smith and McKeehan.
- Raghu and Rousmaniere were appointed to the Woodside Cemetery Board. Formerly, the seats were held by Blackburn and Rousmaniere.
- Dana was reappointed to the OKI Representative position.
- Rousmaniere was appointed to the Senior Citizens Board of Trustees. Formerly, the seat was held by Blackburn.
- Dana was reappointed to the Butler County Land Use Coordinating Committee.
- Raghu was appointed to the Visitors Bureau Board.
In closing remarks to Council, Rousmaniere enumerated four key goals for her upcoming two-year term: realigning the city government with the Comprehensive Plan to develop a vision for future city growth, building informal organizational infrastructure, building a public presence for council plus improving its communications and address the city’s financial challenges.
“There’s going to be a lot happening,” Rousmaniere said, glancing at the other city councilors. “Get ready.”