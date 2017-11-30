After an hour-long discussion on appointments — done in private executive session — City Council re-elected incumbent Kate Rousmaniere as mayor and elected council member Steve Dana as vice mayor.

Council also chose several appointments to various boards and commissions across Oxford in executive session:

Dana and council member Mike Smith were appointed to the Planning Commission . Formerly, the seats were held by Dana and council member Edna Southard.

Southard was reappointed to the Recreation Board .

Southard was appointed to the Historic and Architectural Preservation Commission . Formerly, the seat was held by Smith.

Council members Glenn Ellerbe and David Prytherch were appointed to the Community Improvement Corporation . Formerly, the seats were held by Ellerbe and former council member Kevin McKeehan.

Ellerbe was appointed to the Student Community Relations Commission . Formerly, the seat was held by former council member Bob Blackburn.

Council member Raghu was appointed to the Environmental Commission . Formerly, the seat was held by Rousmaniere.

Ellerbe and Prytherch were appointed to the Housing Advisory Commission . Formerly, the seats were held by Ellerbe and McKeehan.

Smith and Rousmaniere were appointed to the Firefighters Dependents Board . Formerly, the seats were held by Smith and McKeehan.

Raghu and Rousmaniere were appointed to the Woodside Cemetery Board . Formerly, the seats were held by Blackburn and Rousmaniere.

Dana was reappointed to the OKI Representative position.

Rousmaniere was appointed to the Senior Citizens Board of Trustees . Formerly, the seat was held by Blackburn.

Dana was reappointed to the Butler County Land Use Coordinating Committee .

Raghu was appointed to the Visitors Bureau Board.

In closing remarks to Council, Rousmaniere enumerated four key goals for her upcoming two-year term: realigning the city government with the Comprehensive Plan to develop a vision for future city growth, building informal organizational infrastructure, building a public presence for council plus improving its communications and address the city’s financial challenges.

“There’s going to be a lot happening,” Rousmaniere said, glancing at the other city councilors. “Get ready.”

Comments