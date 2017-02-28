A man was seriously injured when a fight broke out outside The Wood’s bar on Saturday night, Feb. 25.

According to the incident report from the Oxford Police Department, three individuals were kicked out of the bar for “intoxicated behavior.”

Those individuals started a fight with the bar’s employees. Police were dispatched to the bar at about 10:20 p.m. One man, who was visiting from Chicago and is not a Miami student, suffered serious injuries and was unresponsive when police arrived.

The individual was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and later flown by medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and admitted to the intensive care unit. The individual’s name has not been released by police.

The two other individuals involved were charged with disorderly conduct.

OPD’s investigation of the incident is ongoing, and any individuals with information are encouraged to contact Detective Matt Blauvelt at 513-524-5240.

Check back at miamistudent.net for updates on this story.

Related

Comments