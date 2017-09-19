A 21-year-old man was assaulted with a gun yesterday at about 5:15 p.m. in a wooded area near the south end Miami’s campus known as “The Bluffs.”

The suspect, a 17-year-old Talawanda High School student, confronted the victim over money owed to him from a drug deal, according to a statement today from Oxford Police. During the confrontation, he assaulted the victim with a handgun and bit him on the arm. The victim is not a Miami student.

After the suspect fled the scene, he wrapped the gun in a t-shirt and dropped it in a pool of muddy water in a wooded area near the train tracks, according to the statement. OPD officers arrested the suspect when he stepped out from the woodline.

The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officer Matthew Hardin and his K-9 partner, Roscoe, searched the wooded area where they found the suspect’s gun.

