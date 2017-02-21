The Miami University women’s basketball team lost a tightly contested matchup against Bowling Green State University at home on Saturday afternoon by a score of 61-59.

During the game festivities, the Miami women’s basketball team made an effort to raise money for Luna Cares, a local organization that aims to help women and their families as they struggle with a cancer diagnosis.

The Red and White shot 80 percent from the field in the first quarter, propelling them to an early 20-12 advantage.

The Falcons would respond in the next frame, closing the second quarter on a 21-7 run to even the game at 35 apiece headed into halftime.

The two squads struggled to score in the third quarter, as MU outscored BGSU by a slim 9-7 margin. The ’Hawks found themselves clinging to a 44-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Late in the final quarter, Bowling Green had secured a 61-56 lead with only 24 seconds left to play. Yet, Miami hung tough as a three-pointer by freshman guard Lauren Dickerson brought the game to within two.

One final open three-point look from Dickerson fell short as time expired, giving Miami its second heartbreaking loss at the buzzer in as many games.

“We got to keep believing in what we’re doing. There is still plenty of basketball left to be played,” head coach Cleve Wright said.

Dickerson had 22 points, six assists, and four rebounds for the game. Sophomore forward Kendall McCoy finished with nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sydney Lambert led BGSU in scoring with 20 points.

With the loss, the ’Hawks now stand at 9-18 (3-11 MAC) while the Falcons improved to 7-19 (3-11 MAC).

Throughout Millett Hall, community members were able to participate in a silent auction and purchase T-shirts in an effort to raise proceeds for Luna Cares.

In all, 601 people took in the festivities, many of whom were cancer survivors and family members of loved ones who have struggled with the disease.

One hundred percent of the proceeds benefitted Luna Cares as the women’s basketball team strives to reach its goal of raising $20,000 for the foundation.

Miami president Gregory Crawford and his wife, ambassador and adjunct professor Renate Crawford, took in the festivities.

“It’s really to show the love and honor of Miami. We care about you [the survivors], the whole community cares about you and we wish you well,” Renate Crawford said.

Miami returns to action on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. as they square off against the University of Akron.

