Brandon McCartney — also known as Lil B or The BasedGod, a rapper and social media personality in Berkeley, CA — is considering Miami as he starts his college search. The performer is seeking programs in science, biology and neuroscience.

McCartney tweeted on Dec. 7, 2017 that he wants to “offer more to the American people and globally as well as animals,” though he noted that he had never completed high school. Miami’s official Twitter account replied, offering a campus tour and emphasizing its “wonderful programs in the sciences.”

WHAT UNIVERSITY WHATS TO LET LIL B COME LEARN AT YOUR INSTITUTION? IM VERY INTERESTED IN SCIENCE AND BIO AND ALSO NUERO SCIENCE I WANT TO OFFER MORE TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND GLOBALLY AS WELL AS ANIMALS WHAT UNIVERSITY WILL ACCEPT ME? I DID NOT FINISH HIGH SCHOOL!!! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 7, 2017

Like he did with Indiana University, Penn State, University of Wisconsin Madison and several other schools, McCartney replied with interest: “Amazing will follow up – Lil B.”

Amazing will follow up – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 8, 2017

Lil B did not respond for comment.

