Service with a smile

By Emily Dattilo

Dark wood walls, a dozen scattered tables and chairs, a row of hanging lights and the scents of freshly-made coffee and warm bagels hover over Cafe Lux. The vibe is classy and comfortable, contrasting with the modern vibe found throughout the rest of Armstrong. Gold-rimmed boards host the menu written in a white-chalkboard font. Coffee machines and a stack of red cups sit behind the register and glass cases brim with muffins, bagels and croissants.

For most of the day, a seemingly unending line of chattering students leave the baristas swimming in a wave of mochas and latte orders. Ranging in ages from college kids to adult, they wear the same apron, hat and friendly smile.

One barista, Destiny Numberg, wears a red Miami t-shirt and black-framed glasses, her dark hair tucked into a ponytail under a black hat. She has a pleasant disposition. She’s worked at Miami for a year and a half and she’s been at Lux for a year of that time. She says the demanding nature of the job can sometimes prove challenging.

“Just trying to keep up, it gets overwhelming — we got the food, we got the drinks, we got a mixture of everything,” Numberg says.

Numberg says after working at Miami Ice, Lux can feel a little isolated. It is fairly tucked away, situated in a small corner of the student center. During class time, the hum of the coffee machine feels too loud in the half-filled room. But on the busiest afternoons, students spill onto the main floor of Armstrong, some hunched over tables with headphones in, dutifully studying, while others sip iced mochas, laughing and talking loudly with friends, and the coffee machine hum fades into the waves of conversation.

Between orders of blueberry muffins and iced teas, the baristas find ways to work together effectively. The relationship with her co-workers is a highlight of Numberg’s job and she talks about the importance of a healthy work environment.

“We all get along together,” Numberg says. “I mean if you don’t have a good relationship with your co-workers, it’s just not a good atmosphere at all, so you have to just be on the same page with everyone.”

Despite these good relationships, employee turnover is quite common at Lux. Numberg says that of the people she started working with at Lux last year, none of them are still here. One of them moved to Arizona and another to Nevada. Though it’s been difficult to watch her co-workers leave, Numberg understands that life is ever-changing; she sees it in her own life all the time.

When she takes off her barista apron, Numberg maintains a very full schedule at home. She’s working toward a health-information technology degree at Miami University-Hamilton. She’s also a mother to three young kids aged 8 months, 3 and 5 years old.

She juggles taking care of the kids, picking them up from daycare, doctor appointments and school. Sometimes, she’ll bring them to work with her on Sundays.

“They’ll usually come and sit here and wreak havoc for everyone who has to be around here because they will not sit still,” she says, laughing.

Managing three young kids, taking classes and working a job sounds quite taxing, but Numberg finds a way to manage it all with admirable positivity. Behind the counter, she works hard, taking the time to pay careful attention to each coffee-drinker’s complicated order. She greets customers with a smile, and enjoys being at Miami.

“I love it, I do,” Numberg says. “It’s fast-paced. There’s never anything boring…it keeps the day going and makes it go by fast.”

Numberg goes back to work, greeting the customer with a smile, typing their name and order into the computer. She begins preparing beverages again, winding her way around the other baristas behind the counter, filling cups with coffee and adding towers of whipped cream to hot chocolates and drizzles of chocolate sauce to mochas.

