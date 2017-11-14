Letter to the editor

Got a kick out of professor Dan Herron’s outrageously comparing, for all intents and purposes, President Trump with Hitler in Megan Zahneis’ article “Teaching after Trump: Professors reflect on changes in the classroom.” What a hoot! Also got a kick out of Herron’s saying “As academics who believe in a liberal, free environment, we have an obligation to point out when someone is threatening that freedom and open environment, on both the left or the right.” Excellent! Let me help him out with that.

Many colleges in this country have been discriminating against conservatives and conservative speech for years, like by implementing bizarre, totalitarian, Orwellian “speech codes.”

The legal group acronymed FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education), which defends conservative teachers and students who have been discriminated against by liberal bigots on various college campuses, could provide you with a lengthy list of such cases. The civil rights of conservatives are under attack on many college campuses.

And it’s no big secret many, many professors are liberal. Hopefully students are aware of all the one-sided, liberal propaganda they are manipulatively being exposed to. (And hopefully they are aware that they are essentially paying for liberal indoctrination in many cases, and are being cheated out of a decent education.) But I fear they are not.

It would be nice to see students pushing for intellectual diversity on their campuses, and maybe even affirmative action for hiring a true minority on college campuses: conservative teachers. Until that happens, liberal college professors and administrators will feel free to continue to try to take advantage of their students, to indoctrinate them instead of educate them in order to impose their questionable values on them. That needs to change.

Trump handily beat Clinton in part because a lot of decent moral people are getting really fed up with liberal judgmentalism, liberal self-righteousness, liberal name-calling, liberal violence and hate, liberal intolerance, liberal closed-mindedness, liberal bullying, liberal bigotry and liberal discrimination.

During Obama’s eight years as president, Republicans picked up around 1000 seats on the state level. In other words, there are now about 1,000 more Republican state senators and state house representatives than there were before Obama was first elected president (Thank you Obama!). More and more people are seeing liberals for the colossal hypocrites they really are and are soundly rejecting them. That’s a good thing.

Wayne Lela

